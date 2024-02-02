Wheel of Fortune contestant breaks silence on claims she was 'robbed'

A Wheel of Fortune contest who lost out on the bonus prize money has spoken out after viewers were convinced she had uttered the correct answer.

Megan Carvale played the final round of the popular game show where she could have taken home $40,000 if she guessed the following puzzle: "_ _ N _ / _ R _ _ _ _,"

The answer turned out to be "pink orchid," and viewers believe this was one of the many guesses Megan gave - but now she has set the record straight.

“You know, I wish I said ‘pink’ because I would have been $40,000 richer,” she told Good Morning America. “But I said ‘something.’”



She added: “My son, the entire way home, because my 8-year-old son was in the audience with me and the whole way home - we live in Orange County - the whole way home from LA, [he said], ‘Mom, I can’t believe you didn’t get pink. I can’t believe you didn’t get pink.’

“That word has already been haunting me and now all of America believes that I said it but I didn’t.”

Despite not getting the cash bonus, Megan still walked away with $14,007 and a holiday to Aruba.

