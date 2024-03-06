TLC's new relationship show called Love & Translationis all about non-verbal communication as three American bachelors and 12 international women come together under one roof to find out whether or not love can transcend spoken word.

This is because none of the men speak foreign languages and the women do not speak English.

In an exclusive clip, Imane from Morocco and Kahlil go on a kayaking date where they are put through a physically arduous time (or at least Kahlil is).

Ultimately, they pair decide through awkward body language that their relationship is purely platonic.

This new episode is set to air on Sunday, 3/10 at 11pm ET/PT on TLC and will stream on Max.

