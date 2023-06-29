Curious black bear interrupts woman's backyard workout in nail-biting clip

A woman in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, was left with a shock when she filmed herself doing her morning workout routine, before quickly realising she was being watched by a huge black bear.

The bear could be seen climbing over the fence and into the yard as the woman scrambled for her belongings and ran inside her house for safety.

While she accidentally left her phone behind in the mad rush, the bear seemed unbothered by it and stood in awe.

Close call.

