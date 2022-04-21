Duolingo owl and Scrub Daddy get frisky in weirdest brand TikTok yet

Duolingo and Scrub Daddy have teamed up for possibly the weirdest brand TikTok we're yet to see.

In the video, the language-learning app's owl mascot and the cleaning brand's iconic sponge character hook up and produce mini owl-shaped sponge babies.

The pair could be seen smooching to the tune of The Wanted's 'Glad You Came' before the owl gives birth to the sponges on camera.

"What in the fanfiction," one social media user commented, to which the Duolingo account replied: "Let us live."

