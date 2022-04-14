Animation studio behind Ice Age finally lets Scrat get his acorn before shutting down

Blue Sky Studios, the animators behind the Ice Age movies have warmed fans hearts with one final clip featuring a very special character.

In the franchise, Scrat the squirrel struggled to keep ahold of his beloved acorn. It's a theme across all of the films, and as his final wish, they let him get ahold of it to say 'goodbye' to fans.

"I'VE WAITED 20 YEARS FOR THIS," one user doted on the moment.

In April last year they announced that the animation studio would close as a result of the coronavirus.

