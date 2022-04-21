These are the hilarious references that only adults noticed in the 'Ice Age' movies

It was a kids' favourite growing up, but how many references did we miss from the Ice Age movies because they were designed for adults?

From Buck's subtle risqué stories, to mistaking baby Peaches' tail for...something else, there was plenty that we failed to pick up on.



One of the best has to be Sid the sloth's iconic voice. Actor, John Leguizamo, wanted to emulate the fact that food sometimes ferments in a sloth's mouth when stored...making them drunk! It explains a lot about why he sounds the way he does.

