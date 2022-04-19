Family surrends obese 20-pound cat to shelter as maid didn't like him

A family reportedly surrendered their obese pet cat to a shelter as the maid didn't like him.

Logan weighs a respectable 20 pounds, and was adopted by his new family from Broward County Humane Society in Florida, who said he was terrified when they first got him.

"I've never heard a story like that...it's just so ridiculous," owner Laura said.

He is, however, being put on a diet: "He will beg for food so much that he can reach the top of the [kitchen] island," she adds.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

