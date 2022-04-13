Child at Trump rally accidentally tells TV reporter he's excited to see Joe Biden

A child at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina accidentally let slip that he was excited to see Joe Biden in an awkward TV clip.

"What are you excited for?" the reporter asked, before the child, who was attending his first-ever rally responded: "To see Joe Biden."



His panicked parents quickly jumped in to correct him and shouted "Trump!" but the damage was already done and the clip has been viewed over 2.7 million times as a result.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

