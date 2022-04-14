4-year-old impressively orders over £150 worth of Starbucks on uncle's phone

One embarrassed uncle is sharing the hilarious realisation that his four-year-old nephew had managed to get into UberEats and order over $200 (£150) worth of Starbucks.

It seems like he got pretty good value for money though, having ordered: eight portions of egg bites, four iced venti caramel macchiatos, four grande iced coffees, three grande hot coffees, cake pops, and a doughnut.

Thankfully they found the funny side of the disaster, especially as he was generous enough to tip an extra $32 - hopefully he managed to finish those coffees.

