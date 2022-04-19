Couple put together incredible wedding day for less than £400

A Los Angeles couple is going viral for spending just $500 (around £486) on an incredible wedding day - proving not everything has to be expensive.

Joel and Kiara managed to secure a mountain-top setting off the Angeles Crest Highway for the big day, and the bride wore a $47 (£36) gown. Joel is also adamant he can reuse his suit for future nights out.

"We didn't set a budget but we knew that we wanted to be as frugal as possible," they told Fox. "I didn't hear anyone complain."

