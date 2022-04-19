Dumpster diver creates amazing healthy meals using food she's found in the bin

A dumpster diver who creates meals from scratch using food she's found in bins has described how she's eating 'healthier' than she did before.

The food is thrown out by supermarkets before it's gone off, and would have otherwise gone to waste before Jillian saves it.



“I drink a fresh fruit smoothie probably every day because the food that I find most is typically fruit that is just a tiny bit too ripe for purchasers. Maybe there’s a bruise or two, but it’s great frozen in a smoothie,” she tells fans.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

