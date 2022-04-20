The 'world's loneliest home' on a deserted island goes up for sale at £260k

A deserted island house dubbed the 'world's loneliest home' has gone up for sale for $339,000 (£260k).

Located on Duck Ledges Island in Maine, the tiny cottage is just 540 square-feet, and has just one bedroom and one bathroom - except the latter is located in an outhouse on the porch to maximise inside space.

As it was only built in 2009, the decor is modern enough too.

That being said, you're not going to be disturbed by neighbours, and it has some pretty incredible views of the ocean.

