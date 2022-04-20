Chicken tikka with ready salted crisps is the best crisp sandwich combination you can make, according to science.

Sandwich chain Subway commissioned a study with The University of Chester to look at flavour science and what makes the perfect blend.

The popular Indian dish’s ability to stimulate sweet, sour and umami flavours is what helped it claim the top spot, but was slowly followed by tuna mayo and prawn cocktail crisps (which marries the Marie Rose tang of the crisps with the fish), and meatballs with ready salted crisps taking third.

