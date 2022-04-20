Disastrous invite-only influencer festival dubbed 'Fyre Fest 2.0'

An invite-only influencer festival has been dubbed 'Fyre Fest 2.0' by those in attendance with cramped shuttle buses, and minimal food on the agenda.

Revolve Festival was a separate, exclusive event for VIPs heading to Coachella, with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber partying there.

But it wasn't what everyone expected. "There was pushing, shoving, shouting, yanking people in front of the buses," one guest posted.

"People standing in between the buses while they were moving! Just to get on these buses and get to the Revolve Festival."

