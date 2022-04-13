Bill Maher asks Bella Thorne to tell a joke about dead dad in strange interview

x
Video
Comedian Bill Maher is raising eyebrows for asking Bella Thorne to make a joke about her dead dad in an interview.
Talking about how she used laughing about his passing as a coping mechanism, Maher said to the actress: "give me a dead dad joke..come on."
A taken-aback Bella responded, "It's not like I have a literal dead dad joke...it's more that there's conversations being had and there's an opportunity to you know...make a dead dad joke."
However, it seemed like the pair bonded over her owning her pain.
