Man tries to fat-shame a body-positive creator...so she tells his fiancée

A body-positive content creator got her own back on a man who tried to fat-shame her for rejecting him.

"Ur lucky someone like me would even think about touching your b**** ass," he wrote to her, after she declined his advances.

Shelby Goodrich Eckard noticed that his fiancée was tagged in his Instagram photos, and posted a follow-up of her messaging to expose her lover's antics.

“Your fiance is a dumpster fire,” she wrote, as the woman responded: “Was this recent? Today? OMFG."

He can't have got out of that one easily.

