Arnold Schwarzenegger insists antisemites will ‘die miserably’ in stern address

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared a lengthy YouTube video all about the rise of hate crimes, and how those who embrace it would 'die miserably'.

The actor spoke of how his Nazi dad was 'broken', and hit out at the rising reports of antisemitism in the US.

“There has never been a successful movement based on hate,” he says.

“Nazis? Losers. The Confederacy? Losers. The Apartheid movement? Losers. I don’t want you to be a loser. I don’t want you to be weak."



Click here to sign up for our newsletters