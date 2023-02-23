Jake Paul sends brutal message to Tommy Fury ahead of long-awaited fight

Jake Paul has released an expletives-packed video for Tommy Fury ahead of the pair's long-awaited boxing match on Sunday (26 February).

The fight comes after a number of cancellations and bitter words between the two.

“You will have to retire from boxing after this, you are going to be disowned by your family, you are going back to your mother’s maiden name", he says.

“Molly is not in the ring with you anymore. Bambi is not in the ring with you anymore.

“I’m coming to take your f****** head off."

