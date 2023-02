Britney Spears is sparking concern among fans telling them 'not to call the cops' in a new Instagram video about a dress she had made.

The 41-year-old altered her accent in the clip, as she showed off the dress 'one of her girlfriends' had helped her with, before ending on a rather bizzare note.

"So, guys, I just want you to know, if I shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops", she says.

“Never be a rollercoaster.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters