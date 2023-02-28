Courteney Cox has responded to Prince Harry's book claims that he had a magic mushroom-filled party at her house in California.

During a new interview with Variety, Cox addressed the claims there were 'mushroom chocolates for everyone' and the royal 'gobbled them down with tequila'.

"It’s gotten back to me about [what he wrote]", she said, admitting he did stay at her house for a couple of days. "I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

