Chloe Lattanzi reveals sweet 'promise' she made late mum Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John's heartbroken daughter has revealed the sweet 'promise' she made to her late mum before her death in August 2022.

Chloe Lattanzi was the actress's only child, with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi.

"That was my promise to my mom that I would soar, and fly, and be happy," she said during an appearance on the Today Show.

"My mom’s a reminder of that, of just what we can manifest, of how many people we can help with this incredible light that we all have inside of us."

