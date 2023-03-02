Tommy Fury reveals real reason Molly-Mae didn't watch win against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury has revealed the real reason that girlfriend, Molly-Mae, wasn't able to watch his fight against Jake Paul at the weekend.

A clip was posted online of her friends watching it at her house, before they went into her bedroom to tell her the result, as she hung out with baby Bambi.

"I knew in the build up that she would never be able to watch the fight because of how scared she gets", Fury said of why it happened

"I owe everything to her and Bambi."

