Tyson Fury calls out 't******' and 'dossers' dropping litter in street

Tyson Fury has been calling out the 't****** and dossers' who drop litter in a new anti-waste campaign to promote his new energy chewing gum.

Aptly called 'trash talk', a 'talking head' of the boxer was set up on a lamppost in Morecambe Bay, where the 34-year-old told passersby via a microphone to put their gum in the bin or he'll give them "something to chew over".

Fury even popped out at the surprised locals to offer them a taste of the new Furocity chewing gum.

