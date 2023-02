Rihanna claims she had 'no clue' she was pregnant with baby number two during a new photoshoot for British Vogue.

In the snaps, she poses alongside her toddler son and boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, as she makes her long-awaited comeback post-Super Bowl.

"How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue", she wrote alongside the family snaps on Twitter.

"my son so fine! Idc idc idc!" she added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters