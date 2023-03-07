Kanye West fans joke North's TikToks as Ice Spice will 'tip him over the edge'

North West has been seriously fangirling over rapper Ice Spice recently, and just took her obsession to the next level by cosplaying as her on TikTok.

The nine-year-old met the 'Boy's a Liar' artist last week, and has since been sporting a curly, ginger wig, and tracksuit to match her idol.

However, fans have been joking that dad, Kanye West, won't be happy, as she's seen singing some questionable lyrics and creating fake 'boobs' under her clothes, just months after he expressed his disapproval of North being on the app.

