Paris Hilton reveals brand new iconic catchphrase - and it's over for 'that's hot'

Paris Hilton has become somewhat an icon for being the mastermind behind the iconic catchphrases of the noughties - but she's decided it's time for an update.

To mark her new collaboration with Klarna, Hilton has helped open a new 'House of Y2K' pop-up in Los Angeles, that explores the evolution of shopping and trends from the 2000s through to today.

"It's 2023 and we need a new catchphrase", she says in the promo clip, pondering, before settling on 'That's smooth'.

Lucky visitors to the pop up will even be able to get a new (velour, of course) tracksuit with 'that's smooth' adorned on the back.

Loves it.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters