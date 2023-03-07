Justin Bieber 'shades' Selena Gomez with 'cryptic message' amid Hailey drama

Selena Gomez fans think Justin Bieber has just thrown shade at her amid the ongoing Hailey Bieber drama - through the party favours at his birthday.

“I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted", the metal lighters given out at his 29th birthday party read.

While it's not clear what they meant, some theorists are convinced that it's a dig at his ex.

Gomez is currently in the middle of a feud with Bieber's wife, Hailey, with fans accusing her of 'bullying' the singer.

