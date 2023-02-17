Selena Gomez explains heartbreaking reason trolls think she's 'gained weight'

Selena Gomez has taken to TikTok to set the record straight on why trolls are saying she's 'gained weight' over recent months.

The actress explained how her lupus medication causes her weight to fluctuate, and in 2017 she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant.

“When I’m off of it [the medication], I tend to lose weight,” she explained. “I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they’re going through, and no one knows the real story.”

