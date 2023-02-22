Ozzy Osbourne getting over-excited trying a VR game is absolute gold

Following the cancellation of his remaining tour dates, Ozzy Osbourne has been sharing how he enjoys his time off using a new PlayStation VR headset.

In the hilarious clip posted to Instagram, the rocker is being pressured by wife, Sharon, to pack for a flight, but he's more interested in exploring other worlds filled with robots and dinosaurs.

"Oh my God what the f*** is that?!", he shouts excitedly. "Just let me kill these f****** dino machines!"

