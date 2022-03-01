Video

Sharon Osbourne says she's never going back to CBS' ‘The Talk’

Sharon Osbourne said that she won't be returning to CBS's The Talk.

No, I would never go back to that show again ever. CBS sucks. Big-time d***," she told TMZ.

Osbourne was fired from "The Talk" last March amid the drama surrrounding CBS questioning values of things.

Sign up to our newsletters here.


sharon osbourne
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz