Video

Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe says he's 'all for' Kanye West buying the Broncos

Shannon Sharpe, a former tight end for the Denver Broncos turned sports analyst, said he’s all in for Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) buying his former team.

“I’ll be happy - I’m all for it,” Sharpe told TMZ.

“Hopefully, Kanye can get some investors [sic], and the 24 to 26 owners out of the 32 agree. I’m all for it, man.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.

kanye west
Up next Sport

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz