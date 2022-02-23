Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe says he's 'all for' Kanye West buying the Broncos

Shannon Sharpe, a former tight end for the Denver Broncos turned sports analyst, said he’s all in for Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) buying his former team.

“I’ll be happy - I’m all for it,” Sharpe told TMZ.

“Hopefully, Kanye can get some investors [sic], and the 24 to 26 owners out of the 32 agree. I’m all for it, man.”

