A restaurant has opened dedicated to bottomless pigs in blankets

If you're a pigs in blankets lover, and happen to be around London this weekend, you're in luck.

Aldi have launched an exclusive pigs in blankets restaurant, where you can taste multiple different variations of sausages wrapped in bacon...as many as you can eat, no less.

Research has suggested that one in six revealed that pigs in blankets would be the first thing they would reach for at the Christmas dinner table, so it's set to be popular.

The restaurant is located in Camden Passage, and will be open on 24 and 25 November.

