Mum-to-be has super creative gender reveal with lash technician

Gender reveals are getting wilder by the day, and one parent is going viral for opting to announce her baby news via her lash technician.

In a video posted by Cienna Jade Lashes, the beautician can be seen dotting tiny blue details into her client's set of false eyelashes, in a subtle hint to let her know she's having a boy.

She even caught the grand reveal on camera as the mum-to-be got to see her new set and her future child's gender at the same time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters