A panda at Hongshan Forest Zoo in Nanjing, China, has been caught on camera giving onlookers a 'twerking' performance.

While it may have alarmed some, the bear was actually just scratching its bum on a tree.

In the clip, the desperate animal hops over a small platform and cocks one leg up, before 'twerking' against the pole.

The crowd that had gathered could be heard laughing at this unexpected addition to their day out.

