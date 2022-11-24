Viral air fryer hack creates impressive cocktail bar-style garnishes at home

A new air fryer hack is going viral on TikTok for helping to level up people's Christmas cocktails.

One user called Cami has been showing off how you can make fancy dried fruit garnishes by switching your air fryer to the 'dehydration' setting and leaving it for a couple of hours, filled with fruit such as limes, lemons, and oranges sliced up.

She used the Ninja AF101 to achieve it, but plenty of modern air fryers have the setting to replicate it.

Major cocktail bar vibes at home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

