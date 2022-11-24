'Hogwarts in the Snow' has returned to Warner Bros Studios and it's a festive-must

Warner Bros Studio Tour, which is most commonly known for being the home to all things Harry Potter, has has a festive makeover, and fans are flocking to Watford to get glimpse of Hogwarts in the snow.

From wreaths around the 'great hall' (from the actual set of the movies) to frosty additions to some of the best props, TikTok has already subbed it a must-do this Christmas.

You'll also get to see the iconic Yule Ball costumes surrounding by icicles.

Hogwarts in the snow is open until 15 January 2023.

