'Professional cuddler' who earns £75 an hour hugging is now hosting snuggle parties

A professional cuddler who earns £75-an-hour for giving people a hug, is now opening up 'cuddle parties' where strangers can gather for a group snuggle.

Trevor Hooton, 30 - who goes by 'Treasure' and founded the business, says you can get some seriously good benefits from opening yourself up to non-sexual physical touch with others.

"I built a business based on my passions for building human connections", they said.

"It's more than just cuddling - it's giving people the things they need, whatever that might be."

