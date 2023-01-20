A Taylor Swift-themed break-up bar is on its way for Valentine's season

A Taylor Swift break-up bar pop-up is coming to Chicago, Illinois in February in honour of Valentine's Day.

Fans of the queen of breakup ballads will be treated to “cocktails, singing, and memory-making” between 3 and 26 February.

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you," the description reads.

Tickets will set you back $22 (£17.82) per person, and include a cocktail to ease your heartache.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters