A TikToker has completely changed the way people are eating prawn crackers - and everyone's surprised that it's not been thought of before.

Chloe Lewis (@chloe_lewis97) posted the video, racking up millions of views, showing that by pressing it into rice, you can double up on the amount you get to eat in one go.

The rice fits perfectly in the crevices of the cracker, and the technique works far better than using it as a 'scoop'.

