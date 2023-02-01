A DIY-savvy TikToker has managed to recreate an almost-$2,000 coffee table for under $100 - and made it look super easy.

Faith Pratt found the popular minimalist option on Burke Decor, but didn't want to pay the extortionate cost of $1,849 to put it in her home.

Instead, she headed to a hardware store and picked up two paving blocks and some plaster, and a glass table top from Facebook Marketplace.

She put together the whole thing for a total of $98 from the comfort of her living room and got spectacular results.

