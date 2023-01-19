Mum defends her baby's unusual name after relatives mistake it for a car manufacturer

x
A mum has been forced to defend her baby's 'unusual' name after relatives told her they thought it was a car manufacturer.
Strangers online have even said the moniker "sounds like a disease" and that they should "expect" the child to be bullied.
Bella Davis, 18, named her six-month-old daughter Polaris - another name for the North Star, as she and her partner have an interest in astronomy.
"I'd definitely say to other parents that if you love a name then go for it", she advises.
