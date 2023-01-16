Scientist shares why people cheat and the signs to look out for

A scientist has revealed signs your partner is cheating, and why they do it.

Macken Murphy, 25, studies cognitive and evolutionary anthropology at Oxford University and said being over-protective of phones, or a sudden interest in appearance could be tell-tale signs, as well as having a family history of cheating.

"If you notice that your partner is suddenly investing in their looks, well, that is one indicator that if it is a new behaviour, it might also be for a new person" he warns.

