Curly-haired TikTokers have discovered kitchen item creates the perfect blow dry

Curly-haired women on TikTok are just discovering a new hack that leaves them with perfectly-diffused waves...using a kitchen sieve.

Bunching her hair into the pasta-straining device, Liz Fox Roseberry, who helped the trick go viral, joked that she "can't tell the difference between genius and crazy anymore".

She then blow dries her hair with the strainer still held up to her hair, and the end result is a flawless blow dry that looks as though it could have been done in a salon.

