French bulldog is so obsessed with actor Henry Cavill it sleeps with shrine

A French bulldog is so obsessed with actor Henry Cavill that she sleeps with a shrine to the Superman star.

Three-year-old Rory's ears would perk up and she would stare at the screen every time Cavill appeared in shot.

"It started off as funko pops, a couple of posters and a little plushie of him. Now she has pillows, blankets and drawings of his face!", says owner, Heather, of her obsession.

“For her birthday in February I might get her a cardboard cutout of him and see what she does!”

