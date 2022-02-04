Prince Harry reveals he has 'experienced burnout' during discussion on mental health

Prince Harry has talked candidly about how he has “experienced burnout” and was "literally getting to the very end of everything I had."

The Duke of Sussex mentioned his personal struggles during a live stream where he teamed up with tennis star Serena Williams (who is good friends with Meghan Markle) hosted by mental health startup BetterUp, which offers companies career and life coaching for their employees.

"I was burning the candle at both ends," Harry said and explained that he was forced to "look inside of himself" as he felt like everything around him was working against him.

He noted how doing "the inner work" was the way to combat this and "build resilience."

Though Harry admitted that making time to focus on our own wellbeing can be difficult and added: "The self care is the first thing that drops away. I'm happy to admit that — as a husband, as a dad."

