Investigation into Anne Frank’s supposed betrayer questioned

Concerns surrounding the investigation that led to identifying who was responsible for the betrayal of Anne Frank and her family continue to arise.

According to The National, a retired FBI agent led a team of Dutch investigators examined almost three dozen scenarios to try and find out who could have led the Gestapo to the Frank family.

They said the most likely culprit surrounding the case is Arnold van den Bergh, a Jewish notary.

Ambo Anthos, the Dutch-edition publisher behind the recent book, The Betrayal of Anne Frank, decided to suspend the book's printing and issued an apology.

"We await the answers from the researchers to the questions that have emerged and are delaying the decision to print another run. We offer our sincere apologies to anyone who might feel offended by the book," the Amsterdam firm said in an email to its writers, as reported by CNN.

