Researchers ‘confident’ they have found James Cook’s ship after two centuries

The Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM) is “confident” they have found the final resting place of the research vessel used by British explorer Captain James Cook

On Thursday, the chief executive of the ANMM Kevin Sumption said the final resting place of the ship had been identified after more than two centuries.

The ship, known as the Endeavour was famously used by Cook on his first voyage of discovery to the Pacific Ocean between 1768 and 1771, resulting in Britain’s first encounter with the “unknown southern land” – Australia.

