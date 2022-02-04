Video

Madhya Pradesh gov't plans to introduce 'happiness' subject in school syllabus

The Madhya Pradesh government in central India considers introducing "happiness" as a subject in the syllabus of its higher and secondary high school classes.

"A draft of the books on the subject for Classes 9 to 12 is almost ready," Akhilesh Argal, the CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department) told news agency PTI.

Last November, Argal said they presented the project to "80-odd teachers or trainers." And in December, they interacted with 80 students in Classes 9-12 for five days and spoke about the "happiness book draft."

The students responded positively.

In 2016, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to set up a happiness department.

