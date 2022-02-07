The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respond to the Queen’s important announcement

On Sunday (February 6), Queen Elizabeth II reached a milestone of 70 years on the throne and made an announcement about her years of service.

Her Majesty also announced what Camilla Parker Bowles’ (Duchess of Cornwall) title will be when Prince Charles becomes King.

“Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen said in a statement published to Instagram.

According to Buzz60’s Keri Lumm, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed pleased and publicly liked the Queen’s statement via their official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s spokesperson said that they were “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words".

