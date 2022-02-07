The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge respond to the Queen’s important announcement

x
Video
On Sunday (February 6), Queen Elizabeth II reached a milestone of 70 years on the throne and made an announcement about her years of service.
Her Majesty also announced what Camilla Parker Bowles’ (Duchess of Cornwall) title will be when Prince Charles becomes King.
“Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen said in a statement published to Instagram.
According to Buzz60’s Keri Lumm, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed pleased and publicly liked the Queen’s statement via their official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge account.
Prince Charles and Camilla’s spokesperson said that they were “touched and honoured by Her Majesty’s words".
Sign up to our newsletters here.
Up next News
Viral
Injured eagle flies into moving car as stunned driver records vlog
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Robot barista serves customers during the Beijing Winter Olympics
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Woman receives 440 of the same letter from water company on same day
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Cat with 'leopard print' markings prowls for food outside McDonald's
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
David Baddiel says Whoopi Goldberg shows 'confusion' on anti-semitism
Feb 02, 2022
Feb 02, 2022
British Airways jet bought for £1 transformed into 'party plane'
Feb 02, 2022
Feb 02, 2022
Eight-year-old boy sneaks homemade comic book onto library shelf
Feb 02, 2022
Feb 02, 2022
News
Aggressive bushfire tears through Western Australian forest near tourist spot
Feb 05, 2022
Feb 05, 2022
Nadine Dorries provides another bizarre interview answer about Boris Johnson
Feb 05, 2022
Feb 05, 2022
Andrew Lloyd Webber jokes ‘anagram of Omicron and Delta is media control’
Feb 05, 2022
Feb 05, 2022
Butterfly sanctuary closes due to threats from Trump supporters
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
US athletes receive warnings not to confront the Chinese government
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Madhya Pradesh gov't plans to introduce 'happiness' course in schools
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Investigation into Anne Frank’s supposed betrayer questioned
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Martin Lewis explains what customers should do after energy bills hike
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Researchers claim they found James Cook’s ship after two centuries
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Politics
Ed Miliband on Boris Johnson: 'he’s become a stain on our politics'
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Liz Truss sits maskless alongside MPs before testing positive for Covid
Feb 01, 2022
Feb 01, 2022
Keir Starmer says UK is ‘paralysed’ by partygate investigation
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick grilled by AC-12 in viral video
Jan 29, 2022
Jan 29, 2022
Liz Truss '100% supportive' of Boris Johnson despite partygate anger
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Ukraine-Russia tensions
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Stamer says Johnson has 'got to go' after reports of No 10 birthday party
Jan 24, 2022
Jan 24, 2022
Johnson warns Russia that Ukraine invasion would be ‘bloody business’
Jan 24, 2022
Jan 24, 2022
Rory Stewart says Partygate should be ‘last nail’ in PM's coffin
Jan 21, 2022
Jan 21, 2022
Tony Blair says Tory government has ‘no plan’ for Britain’s future
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Boris Johnson says ‘no evidence’ on allegations of No 10 blackmail
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Senate candidate Gary Chambers smokes marijuana in campaign ad
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Gavin Williamson says he ‘certainly hopes’ schools in England will reopen before Easter
Jan 21, 2021
Jan 21, 2021
Sport
US athletes receive warnings not to confront the Chinese government
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Ivan Torres pays emotional tribute to wife shot dead in Paraguay
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Welsh rugby players arrive at team camp for Six Nations training
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Eminem and Kendrick Lamar star in Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Colombian man creates hand gestures so blind friend can watch football
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Gareth Bale apologises in Wales’ post-match huddle after missing penalty
Jun 17, 2021
Jun 17, 2021
Fans chant in support of Christian Eriksen after footballer collapsed on pitch
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 14, 2021
Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 14, 2021
Showbiz
Andrew Lloyd Webber jokes ‘anagram of Omicron and Delta is media control’
Feb 05, 2022
Feb 05, 2022
Lily James and Sebastian Stan didn't see each other on Pam & Tommy set
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Newton apologies to 'darker-skinned actresses' for not representing them
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Kimmel slams Fox for Giuliani's appearance on 'The Masked Singer'
Feb 04, 2022
Feb 04, 2022
Masked Singer promises 'unbelievable new season' with 'legendary battle'
Feb 03, 2022
Feb 03, 2022
Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck romance ‘a beautiful love story’
Feb 02, 2022
Feb 02, 2022
Joe Rogan under fire for segment on who should be considered ‘Black’
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Mila Kunis stars alongside Ashton Kutcher's ex Demi Moore in new ad
Jan 26, 2022
Jan 26, 2022
Eric Clapton likens Covid vaccine to ‘mass formation hypnosis’
Jan 25, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Pam & Tommy trailer: Lily James and Sebastian Stan star in drama
Jan 20, 2022
Jan 20, 2022
Tom Holland reveals plans to take a break from acting to start a family
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Strictly's Shirley Ballas praises Rose Ayling-Ellis for 'blocking out' noise
Dec 05, 2021
Dec 05, 2021
Lord Sugar criticises 'stupid bloody question' on GB News over him taking the knee
Jun 14, 2021
Jun 14, 2021