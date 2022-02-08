Paralysed man with severed spine walks again thanks to Swiss implant

A paralysed man with a severed spinal cord has been able to walk again thanks to an implant developed by a team of Swiss researchers.

Michel Roccati was paralysed after a motorbike accident five years ago leaving him with no feeling in his legs at all.

But in a history-making development, an electrical implant has been surgically attached to his spine, helping him to walk freely.

The same technology has improved the health of another paralysed patient to the extent that he has been able to become a father.

